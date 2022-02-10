Sydney Cricket Ground records: List of SCG T20I records and batting and bowling stats

Sydney Cricket Ground records: The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground will be hosting a T20I after more than 14 months.

Sri Lanka’s tour of Australia 2022 will kick-start with the first of the five T20Is to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow. In what will be Australia and Sri Lanka’s seventh bilateral series against each other, it will be their first bilateral T20I after more than two years.

Talking about the venue, Sydney will be hosting a T20I after more than 14 months. Australia, who have played nine T20Is at this venue between 2007-2020, have won five and lost three till date.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have played 19 ODIs and a Test match in Sydney but will be playing their first-ever T20I on Friday. Hence, there are no T20I records in Sydney with respect to Sri Lankan players.

Best of luck to @dasunshanaka1 and team #SriLanka for the T20 series against #Australia. It's not going to be easy playing against the current T20 World Cup holders in their own soil but I'm confident that our boys will step up to the challenge. #ජයගමු #Cricket #AUSvSL 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/IC1Wl4SlE3 — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) February 10, 2022

Sydney Cricket Ground records

Surprisingly, no Australian but former Indian captain Virat Kohli (236) is the highest T20I run-scorer at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson (186) follows Kohli, it is worth mentioning that the Top 11 highest run-scorers in Sydney T20Is are Australian and Indian batters.

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Virat Kohli (IND) 4 236 85 78.66 145.67 0 3 Shane Watson (AUS) 2 186 124* 178.84 1 0 Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 4 147 52 36.75 167.04 0 1 Matthew Wade (AUS) 2 138 80 69 162.35 0 2 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 5 132 54 33 140.42 0 1

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Top eight highest wicket-takers in Sydney are all Australian and Indian bowlers. It is worth mentioning that three out of the Top three highest wicket-takers are spinners.

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Andrew Tye (AUS) 5 8 26.28 9.35 16.8 Krunal Pandya (IND) 1 4 9 9 6 Mitchell Swepson (AUS) 2 4 12 6 12 Adam Zampa (AUS) 5 4 32.5 7.64 25.5 Billy Stanlake (AUS) 1 3 5 3.75 8

Highest score at Sydney Cricket Stadium in T20Is

Australia and India once again dominate in this list as the Top 10 highest T20I scores in Sydney have been scored between these two teams. The same also has a lot to do with India (4) playing the second-highest number of T20Is here.

India’s T20I success in Sydney can be judged from the fact that the Top four highest chases (200/3, 195/4, 174/7 and 168/4) in the format here have been done by them.