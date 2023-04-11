Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be facing each other for the first time in almost 11 months in Indian Premier League 2023 Match 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tomorrow.

Royals, who have won four out of their last five matches against Super Kings, had defeated them last time round. Chasing a below par 151-run target at the Brabourne Stadium, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin had contributed to win the match with 5 wickets and a couple of deliveries left in the match after pacer Obed McCoy has bowled a match-winning spell.

That being said, keeping aside the recent matches in this rivalry, Chennai have mostly dominated Rajasthan over the years. It is noteworthy that legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni‘s men have excelled across divisions in CSK vs RR head-to-head records.

Readers must note that the Super Kings have won 42 and lost 18 out of their 61 home matches in all these years. Royals, on the contrary, have won one and lost six out of their seven matches at this iconic venue.

Their only win at this stadium had come way back during IPL 2008 when the home team had fallen short of a 212-run target by 10 runs. Furthermore, the visitors (8.74) have a better average run rate than the hosts (8.22) at Chepauk.

CSK vs RR Head to Head Record in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 27

Matches won by CSK: 15

Matches won by RR: 12

Matches played in April: 9 (CSK 8, RR 1)

Matches played on Wednesday: 2 (CSK 2, RR 0)

Matches played at MA Chidambaram Stadium: 7 (CSK 6, RR 1)

CSK average score against RR: 164

RR average score against CSK: 157

Most runs for CSK: 524 (MS Dhoni)

Most runs for RR: 267 (Jos Buttler)

Most wickets for CSK: 17 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Most wickets for RR: 2 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most catches for CSK: 17 (MS Dhoni)

Most catches for RR: 9 (Jos Buttler)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).