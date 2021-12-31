Is Big Bash cancelled: Multiple Melbourne Stars players and support staff test positive for COVID-19

Is Big Bash cancelled: Multiple positive COVID-19 cases have hit the 11th season of the Big Bash League in Australia.

As many as 15 Melbourne Stars players and support staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 to put the future of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League under hot water.

The shocking and devastating development has come as the third such news this morning after it was confirmed that a Sydney Thunder player and Australia batter Travis Head have contacted the virus.

Fox Sports journalist Tom Morris has confirmed the aforementioned number by taking to his social media platform Twitter handle. Cricket Australia, on the other hand, are yet to release an official statement on the matter.

As far as Stars are concerned, their BBL 11 clash against Perth Scorchers had to be postponed yesterday after one of their support staff members had returned a positive COVID-19 result.

Given the dozen+ positive cases in their squad now, it appears unlikely that they will be able to play against Scorchers on January 2. Readers must note that Stars are also scheduled to face Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers on January 3 and 7 respectively.

Is Big Bash cancelled?

As mentioned above, Cricket Australia are yet to provide any update about the matter. Therefore, BBL 2021-22 hasn’t been cancelled or postponed for now. The possibility of all Melbourne Stars matches getting affected is quite high though.

Assuming that the tournament goes ahead as planned without any serious interruption, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cricket Australia increase the restrictions to a large extent.

Sounds like Covid about to cause proper carnage in the BBL — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) December 31, 2021

While there could also be a possibility of the rest of the tournament being played behind closed doors, all of this is nothing but speculations at this point in time especially in the absence of an official update.