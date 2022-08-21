“Take smiles away from whole Nation”: Rumman Raees describes mood of Pakistan as Shaheen Shah Afridi is ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

Rumman Raees describes mood of Pakistan: The Pakistani speedster getting ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 has come as a major setback to their team.

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi set to miss Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury has allured numerous opinions within the last 24 hours. A large number of reactions illustrate Afridi’s importance to this Pakistani squad especially for a multi-team tournament such as the Asia Cup.

Afridi, who will also miss the subsequent seven-match T20I series against England, is in a race against time to attain full fitness ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Pakistan fast bowler Rumman Raees has become the latest cricketing personality to share his opinion on Afridi. Raees, 30, took to social media platform Twitter to claim that Afridi’s injury has affected the mood of the nation. “Take smiles away from whole Nation,” read a part of Raees’ tweet.

Much like Pakistan white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan, Raees also lent immense support behind Afridi saying that their “pride boy” will only get better from here and that the country needs him in terms of leading their bowling attack.

On the other hand, a large number of Pakistani fans are criticizing PCB (Pakistani Cricket Board) for not managing Afridi’s workload. With the 22-year old player being part of all Pakistani squads lately, a notion around providing him adequate rest is doing the rounds on social media.

Readers must note that Afridi had sustained this injury while fielding in the first Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test match in Galle last month.

Rumman Raees describes mood of Pakistan as Shaheen Shah Afridi is ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

Who would have thought that an injury at just the beginning of your career, at this young age, just few years into your career will take smiles away from whole Nation? You are an absolute super star Shaheen, you will only keep getting better and you will always be our pride boy. pic.twitter.com/io9DmSeEDO — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) August 21, 2022

Raees, who had represented Pakistan in 17 limited-overs matches between 2016-18, continues to be an active domestic cricketer in Pakistan. Having spent five seasons at Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, Raees had played for Multan Sultans in PSL 2022.