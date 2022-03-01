Tata IPL 2022 tickets booking: IPL 2022 tickets booking online process

Tata IPL 2022 tickets booking: Indian Premier League 2022 will be played across four stadiums in the state of Maharashtra.

It will be for the first time that a single Indian state in Maharashtra will be hosting an entire IPL season. Scheduled to be played between March 26 – May 29, the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played in Mumbai and Pune.

Three venues in Mumbai namely Wankhede Stadium (20), Brabourne Stadium (15) and DY Patil Stadium (20) and one in Pune named Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium (15) will be hosting 70 IPL 2022 league matches. No information about the playoff stage has been provided for now.

While all the teams will be playing four matches each at the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium, they will also be playing three matches each at the Brabourne and MCA International Stadium in the league phase.

Tata IPL 2022 tickets booking online process

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that IPL 2022 will be a treat for fans living in Maharashtra (in and around Mumbai and Pune, to be precise) as no other state has ever received these many opportunities of watching IPL matches around them.

As far as the tickets are concerned, they are yet to be made available for general public. While the duration and venues for IPL 2022 have been announced, IPL Governing Council is yet to announce IPL 2022 schedule and fixtures.

While there hasn’t been any official update regarding when IPL 2022 fixtures will release, there are strong chances of the Governing Council should doing the same in the next week or so.

Tickets will only be put on sale after the fixtures are announced. Keep watching this space as we will provide with simple steps for Tata IPL 2022 tickets booking.

IPL 2022 format

A 10-team affair, IPL 2022 will be the first season since 2013 when more than eight teams will be taking part in the tournament. The last time when a 10-team had been conducted was way back in 2011. It is noteworthy that IPL 2022 will somewhat follow the same format for its league phase.