“Team of comebacks”: Lasith Malinga expects Mumbai Indians to have a strong IPL 2022 finish

Lasith Malinga expects Mumbai Indians: The legendary Sri Lankan fast bowler hasn’t ruled out a comeback from his former IPL team.

Most successful Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians have had a pretty torrid time in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

In spite of winning five titles, Mumbai are fondly known for being slow starters as far as peaking in an IPL league stage is concerned. Until today, fans were comparing how MI had reached the playoffs and lifted a trophy after losing their first five and four matches in the past respectively.

Having said that, the same can’t be said of IPL 2022 where Indians have lost six matches in a row. While another loss will result in the end of the road as far playoffs are concerned, Mumbai will have to win all their remaining eight matches in order to qualify for the next round. Assuming that the same happens, it will be the first-ever instance of a team winning eight matches in a row to qualify for IPL playoffs.

Lasith Malinga expects Mumbai Indians to have a strong IPL 2022 finish

Legendary Sri Lanka and MI fast bowler Lasith Malinga took to social media platform Twitter to express confidence in the franchise. Labeling Indians as “team of comebacks”, Malinga gave the impression of not ruling them out of contention.

The 38-year old further hinted at trusting his former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (Mumbai head coach) and former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma to have it in them to pull things back.

@mipaltan has always been a team of comebacks. Whether or not they get through to the playoffs this year, expect them to have a strong finish to the season💙

Their core group of players and the support staff definitely have the quality to pull them back💪#Mumbaiindians — Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) April 16, 2022

Malinga, who had played nine seasons for Indians, was the highest wicket-taker in the biggest T20 tournament until last season. Readers must note that Malinga is currently at Rajasthan Royals as a fast bowling coach.