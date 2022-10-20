“That could well happen”: Sunil Gavaskar believes Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant both can be part of India’s T20 World Cup Playing 11 vs Pakistan

Sunil Gavaskar believes that both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik can find a place in India’s World Cup playing 11 against Pakistan.

India will start their T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 stage with the match against their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Although, the weather is not looking good for that match.

India lost to Pakistan last year, and they would want to take revenge this time around. However, the return of Pakistan’s ace pacer Shaheen Afridi can be a big worry for the side as he is back to his full fitness, and he proved that in the warm-up match against Afghanistan.

India would want to select a stable playing eleven for the Pakistan match, and most of the players pick themselves. India will again have to take a call between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant for the wicket-keeper slot. The arrival of Mohammed Shami is a big boost for the side.

Sunil Gavaskar believes Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant both can be part of India’s 11 against Pakistan

Sunil Gavaskar has said that both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik can be a part of India’s playing 11 if India decides to play with Hardik Pandya as a full-time bowler. He insists that if India wants Hardik to play the role of the 6th bowler, then Pant will not find a place in the playing 11.

Gavaskar although made it clear that Karthik will be preferred over Pant if just one of them plays in the game. Gavaskar said that Rishabh Pant can be a valuable addition as there is no left-handed option available for the Indian team in their middle order.

“It’s just that maybe, if they decide to go with six bowlers, with Hardik Pandya being the sixth bowler, then he (Pant) may not be able to find a place,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live’.

”But if they decide to go with Hardik Pandya as the fifth bowler, then Rishabh Pant has an opportunity to bat at number six and Karthik maybe at number seven, followed by the four bowlers. So, that could well happen. We just have to wait and see.”

Gavaskar also insists that the fitness of Shaheen Afridi is a major headache for the Indian side as he can certainly trouble the Indian batters as he did last year.