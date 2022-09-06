“Why Deepak Chahar wasn’t there?”: Harbhajan Singh questions Deepak Chahar’s absence from India’s T20 squad after losing two Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 matches

Harbhajan Singh questions Deepak Chahar’s absence from team India as they suffer back-to-back defeats in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Former team India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has questioned the team management over exclusions of pacers in Deepak Chahar and Umran Malik from India’s T20 squad, as they are all but crashed out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, after suffering a six-wicket loss against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Facing a nearly similar sort of a situation akin the previous match against Pakistan, team India needed to defend 21 runs (as against 26 runs versus Pakistan) to win the match, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh set to bowl the penultimate and the ultimate Overs respectively as well.

However, after conceding 17 runs against Pakistan, Kumar leaked 14 runs this time around during the 19th Over, to leave Arshdeep with the task to defend 7 runs in both the games off the final six deliveries.

While the left-arm pacer was spot on with his executions on both of these occasions, Bhuvneshwar let his team and the captain down given the death bowling experience he has under his disposal.

Harbhajan Singh questions Deepak Chahar’s absence from T20 squad

Harbhajan Singh has questioned the management as to why Deepak Chahar, a proper swing bowler, and Umran Malik, the express pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, were not picked in the initial squad that left for the Asia Cup 2022.

Furthermore, he also seemed to scratch his head, for benching wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik after playing him against Pakistan in the first match of the tournament.

Where is Umran malik (150km speed) ? Why Deepak chahar (top quality swing bowler )wasn’t there ? Tell me if these guys don’t deserve the chances ?? Why Dinesh Karthik don’t get chances consistently?? Disappointing — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 6, 2022

While Chahar returned back to Cricketing action after a six-month gap during India’s recently concluded tour of Zimbabwe, Umran last played a T20I against England in July, after making his debut against Ireland earlier during the two-match T20I series.

As for Chahar, the recent development is that he has been included in the Asia Cup 2022 squad, after pacer Avesh Khan failed to recover from his illness post India’s match against Hong Kong.