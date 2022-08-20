Cricket

“That’s the Goal”: Hasan Ali likely to replace injured Shaheen Afridi for Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan's pacer Hasan Ali is the likely candidate to replace injured Shaheen Afridi for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I’m staying calm, but believe me, I’m depressed"– Mattia Binotto on Ferrari's 97-point deficit against Red Bull caused by constant DNFs
Next Article
6'6 Michael Jordan talked about the significance of playing at the Madison Square Garden
Cricket Latest News
WATCH: Ishan Kishan throw hits Axar Patel in Harare ODI; Kishan apologizes to Patel
WATCH: Ishan Kishan throw hits Axar Patel in Harare ODI; Kishan apologizes to Patel

Ishan Kishan throw hits Axar Patel in Harare ODI: The Indian all-rounder got hit by…