Is The Hundred on BBC: The Hundred Cricket Live Telecast in India on which channel

Is The Hundred on BBC: The SportsRush brings you the list of broadcasters of the Hundred cricket in India and the UK.

Cricket’s brand new format, the Hundred cricket is back with its second season, and there is a lot of buzz regarding it. The first season was a huge hit despite a lot of negativities around regarding the rules and format, but the audience loved the format, and the same is expected this time around as well.

Southern Brave won the title last time around, and they will be up against Welsh Fire in the first match of the season on 3 August 2022. Birmingham Phoenix were the dominating side last season, but they lost in the finals. The competition’s star value has certainly increased this time around.

Is The Hundred on BBC

Sky Sports has gained the right to broadcast all the matches of both Men’s and Women’s competitions of the Hundred in the UK and Ireland. The users can watch all 68 games of the competition live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix. There is also a dedicated channel for the Hundred on Sky Sports.

BBC have gained the right to broadcast a total of 18 games live on BBC TV (10 men’s and 8 women’s), which will include both the finals. Although, all the 68 games will be broadcasted live on BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra.

The Hundred Cricket Live Telecast in India on which channel

The first edition of the Hundred cricket gained quite a lot of popularity in the Indian market as well, but it was not televised on the TV last year. The same case will continue this season as well, Fancode will be only streaming the competition digitally in India. Fancode has signed a 4-years deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the same.

The users will have to buy a subscription pass in order the watch the match live on Fancode. There will be different kinds of options available for the fans, and they can choose their package accordingly.