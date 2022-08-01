The Hundred sponsors: Full list of new The Hundred 2022 sponsors

The Hundred sponsors: The SportsRush brings you the list of all the sponsors of the 2nd season of the Hundred competition.

When the Hundred cricket was launched in 2020, it was heavily criticized even in England because of the new format introduced. The tournament was delayed in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, and it was finally played last year. The tournament also collides with the other domestic tournaments in England.

However, despite all the negativities around, the tournament was a huge hit. The stadiums were completely filled, whereas the TV ratings were also quite high of the competition. The 2nd edition of the Hundred is set to start from 3 August 2022 with the match between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire.

Southern Brave won the tournament last season, and they will again be looking to hold their crown. There will be a total of 34 matches each in the Men’s and Women’s competitions. The squads of all the eight teams are finalized, and there are some star players involved in the tournament.

The Hundred sponsors

The Hundred 2021 was a success, and there is no shortage of sponsors for the 2nd edition of the tournament. Sky Sports and BBC Sport are broadcasting partners of the same, and they will broadcast the match live in the UK and Ireland. Dream11 is one of the official sponsors, and it is the official fantasy app in India as well.

Masuri is the official helmet partner of the tournament, whereas NB Sports is the official kit sponsor. The full list of the Hundred 2022 sponsors are mentioned below.

Official Broadcast Partners: Sky Sports and BBC Sport

Principal Partner: Cazoo

Official Team Partner: KP Snacks

Official Partner: Dream11 and Lifebuoy

Official Soft Drink: Robinsons

Official Insights Partner: Sage

Official Partner: Sure

Official Wellness Partner: Vitality

Official Helmet Sponsor: Masuri

Official Kit Partner: NB Team Sports

Official Hot Partner: New Era

Official Child’s Smartwatch Supplier: Xplora