The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report: Southern Brave vs Welsh fire pitch report today match The Hundred

The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the match between Southern Brave vs Welsh fire.

Southern Brave will be up against Welsh Fire in the league match of the Hundred 2022 edition. The match will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

Southern Brave are the defending champions, and they would want to start the tournament on high. James Vince is the in-form batter, whereas the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and Finn Allen are also there in the team. With the likes of Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and George Garton, the bowling of the side is strong as well.

Welsh Fire dealt a blow when Jonny Bairstow ruled himself out of the tournament, but they still have some aggressive batters in Tom Banton, Joe Clarke and Ben Duckett. Adam Zampa will lead the spin lineup of the side, whereas Jake Ball and David Payne will take care of the pace.

The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report

Southampton’s Rose Bowl serves as the home ground to the County Side Hampshire. The track at the Rose Bowl in Southampton has always been favourable for the batters, and the same can be expected in this match as well.

This track is a flat one, and there are no demons whatsoever for the batters. There is an even bounce on the track which will encourage the batters to play their shots freely. The outfield of this ground is quite fast, so the batters will get rewards for their stroke playing.

A total of 10 T20Is have been played at this ground, where the chasing teams have won just four matches. The average 1st innings T20I score here has been 170 runs. Recently, England and South Africa played a T20I here, where South Africa managed to score 191 runs in the first innings.

A total of four matches of the Hundred Men’s matches were played at the Rose Bowl, where all four of them were won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings score was 140 runs, which suggests that it is an excellent track to bat on, and chasing is the preferred option here.

This is a Day-Night match, and it is clear that the batting will be easier under the lights. So both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss in Southampton.