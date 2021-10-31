Cricket

“The way Shaheen bowled the other night was..”: Trent Boult wishes to mirror Shaheen Afridi against India in the T20 World Cup game

"The way Shaheen bowled the other night was..": Trent Boult wishes to mirror Shaheen Afridi against India in the T20 World Cup game
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"The Celtics shot 2-26 from three tonight, at what point do you stop settling for jump shots": Kendrick Perkins slams his former team for having an atrocious night from the 3-point line
Next Article
"Ben Simmons doesn't want to deal with the fans in Philadelphia": Allen Iverson addresses the controversies surrounding the 25-year old
Cricket Latest News
IPL 2022 retention rules: Full details of IPL 2022 auction purse, retention list and salary cap of all teams
IPL 2022 retention rules: Full details of IPL 2022 auction purse, retention list and salary cap of all teams

IPL 2022 retention rules: BCCI have finally announced the list of IPL 2022 retentions and…