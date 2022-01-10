“There’s going to be some tough decisions”: Travis Head talks about his selection after Usman Khawaja’s performance in Ashes 2021-22 Sydney test

Ashes 2021-22: Travis Head missed the Sydney test due to Covid, but Usman Khawaja took his place graciously by scoring two centuries in the test.

Ahead of the Ashes 2021-22, Australia had a call to take between Travis Head and Usman Khawaja for the number five spot. Australia chose Travis Head, and he proved their selection right. Head scored 152 runs in the 1st innings of the Brisbane test and won the Man of the Match trophy. He then again scored a half-century in the Adelaide Test. However, he got Covid positive and missed the Sydney Test.

Usman Khawaja, who broke the door by scoring runs in the Sheffield Shield finally got his opportunity. He played his last test in Ashes 2019, and he made his test return memorable. Khawaja scored centuries in both the innings and forced the Sydney crowd to stand and applaud him. He became the 17th Australian to achieve this milestone.

Ashes 2021-22: Travis Head talks about his selection in playing 11

Travis Head has finally overcome the virus without showing any symptoms. He joined the Australian squad in Sydney at the boundary line and has started practicing with the pink ball. Head agreed that he is now unsure about playing in the Hobart test after Khawaja’s masterclass.

“We’ll wait and see,” Head said.

“I think he (Khawaja) played beautifully.”

“We felt like both of us were in great touch.”

“We know he is versatile and the way he can play. If there was a spot open in the side that he would take that opportunity.”

“There’s going to be some tough decisions. Those conversations haven’t been had yet.”

Travis Head has rejoined the Australian Test squad after serving his seven days in isolation.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/kaN5bNWWyU — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 7, 2022

Although, it is almost certain that Travis Head will get his place back at the number five slot. Marcus Harris is now facing some scrutiny on his position. He has scored one half-century, but he has been struggling in this series. Khawaja boasts an incredible record as an opener as well, and he can certainly take that place. However, Travis Head has again praised Marcus Harris and his performances.

“We’re currently 3-0 up. We played a great week again. He’s been amazing,” Head said about Harris.

“He’s playing for Australia, doing a job. He was a fantastic in Melbourne, played a huge role in us winning the game.”

“He will be disappointed he didn’t get runs in this game and had a great opportunity. I felt like he batted and line the ball up beautifully well.”

“He batted beautifully at the start and set really the platform with him and Davey as a partnership.”

The final game of the Ashes 2021-22 will be played from 14 January 2021 in Hobart. This game will be a D/N test and 12 points of the World Test Championship will be up for the grabs.