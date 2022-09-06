Cricket

“This is where you miss Dhoni”: Hemang Badani rues absence of MS Dhoni after Rishabh Pant misses crucial last Over run-out opportunity vs Sri Lanka in Dubai

"This is where you miss Dhoni": Hemang Badani rues absence of MS Dhoni after Rishabh Pant misses crucial last Over run-out opportunity vs Sri Lanka in Dubai
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
India cricket loss memes: IND vs SL Twitter reactions and Rohit Sharma memes
Next Article
Jimmy Butler, who has $180 million in NBA earnings, has his NFL dreams squashed by Kevin Durant
Cricket Latest News
"Why Deepak Chahar wasn't there?": Harbhajan Singh questions Deepak Chahar's absence from India's T20 squad after losing two Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 matches
“Why Deepak Chahar wasn’t there?”: Harbhajan Singh questions Deepak Chahar’s absence from India’s T20 squad after losing two Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 matches

Harbhajan Singh questions Deepak Chahar’s absence from team India as they suffer back-to-back defeats in…