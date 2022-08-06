Trent Bridge pitch report: Trent Bridge Nottingham pitch report Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix today match

Trent Bridge pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Hundred 2022 match between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix.

Trent Rockets will be up against Birmingham Phoenix in the league game of the Hundred 2022 at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. Both sides would want to start the tournament on a winning note.

Birmingham Phoenix lost in the final last year, and they would want to improve it this time around. The duo of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone will again play an important part for the side. Trent Rockets have some star T20 batters like Colin Munro, Alex Hales and Dawid Malan, whereas they have Rashid Khan in their bowling attack.

This match has all the recipes to be a great encounter considering the quality of the players in both squads.

Trent Bridge pitch report

The pitch at the Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham is a batting beauty, and there is always a high-scoring game at the cards at this very venue. This ground serves as the home ground to the County side of Nottinghamshire, and all the big hitters of Nottinghamshire enjoy batting at this surface.

This is a flat brown track with absolutely no help for the bowlers, and there are no demons on the pitch as well for the batters. The batters can start hitting the ball from very early as they can trust the bounce of this wicket. Even the outfield of the ground is very fast, and the ball travels very quickly on the ground.

A total of 13 T20Is have been played, where eight matches have been won by the chasing teams and five have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings T20I score has been 165 runs, which does not justify the track’s nature. India and England played a T20I match here in July 2022, where a total of 413 runs were made in the match.

The boundaries of this stadium are very very small, which makes the job of the batters a lot easier. If everything goes right, a high-scoring encounter is on the cards.