“Two things I always remember”: Irfan Pathan states what Robin Uthappa will always be remembered for as he retires from all forms of Indian Cricket

Irfan Pathan states what Robin Uthappa will always be remembered for, after latter decides to bid adieu from all forms of Indian Cricket.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has congratulated his fellow ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2007 winning teammate Robin Uthappa on his stellar career, after the latter, on Thursday, decided to retire from all forms of Indian and International Cricket.

Having last featured in a competitive Cricket match for his former IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this year’s IPL, Uthappa began his domestic Cricket years for his state team Karnataka in 2002-03, and ended while playing for Kerala during the 2020-21 season.

Amidst all these years, he represented team India across 46 ODIs (scoring 934 runs) and 13 T20Is (scoring 249 runs), at an average of 25.94 and 24.90 respectively. While he donned his Indian team jersey for the final time during the limited-Overs tour of Zimbabwe in 2015, he also played for Saurashtra during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

As for his IPL career, the 36-year-old, while representing six franchise across 15 seasons, will finish his career as the ninth highest run-scorer (until the previous season), piling on 4952 runs across 205 matches, at a strike rate of 130.35 and an average of 27.51, with the help of 27 half-centuries.

Irfan Pathan states what Robin Uthappa will always be remembered for

Post Uthappa breaking his retirement news, Irfan Pathan too took to his social media handle, to not only congratulate the former for being a stellar contributor to Indian Cricket and the IPL, but also reminisced two aspects of his game and personal self, which will always have a place in his memory.

While Pathan mentioned how he would never forget him (Uthappa) smashing one of the fastest pacers back then – Mitchell Johnson, for two Sixes during the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup semis, he also hilariously mentioned how he would walk away from him whenever he (Pathan) troubled him.

Two things I always remember. You Walking down to one of the fastest bowler of that time n hitting him for a six and also walking away when I troubled you;) @robbieuthappa You should be proud of yourself in your career my brother, ur contribution 4 team india n in ipl is immense. pic.twitter.com/wTIFN8R0RC — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 14, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.