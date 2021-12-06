U Chand BBL team: How many Indian players are playing in Big Bash League 2021-22?

U Chand BBL team: The former Indian cricketer is plying his trade in the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League down under.

The third match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League will be played between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers in Melbourne tomorrow.

Renegades, who have been finishing at the bottom of the points table since the last two seasons under Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch, would be desperate to do better than performing the worst under a new captain in Nic Maddinson.

Strikers, on the other hand, had just managed to qualify for the playoffs in BBL 2021-22 but had failed to go past the Eliminator after tasting a knockout defeat against Brisbane Heat.

U Chand BBL team

Despite their dismal show in the last two seasons, Renegades are expected to allure a lot of Indian fans primarily due to the presence of batter Unmukt Chand in their 21-man squad for this season.

Chand, 28, had announced his retirement from Indian cricket earlier this year. As a result, the former India U-19 captain is eligible to play in as many overseas leagues as he likes.

Readers must note that Chand is the first Indian cricketer to sign with a Big Bash League franchise. Chand, who has played for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, has scored 1,565 runs in 77 T20s at an average and strike rate of 22.35 and 116.09 respectively including three centuries and five half-centuries.

It is worth mentioning that Chand is the only Indian player to play BBL 2021-22. While the right-hand batter is among 22 overseas players in BBL 11, he is among four overseas players at Renegades which also include Afghani-duo of Mohammad Nabi and Zahir Khan and English pacer Reece Topley.