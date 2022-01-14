Under 19 World Cup 2022 live telecast in India: When and where to watch U19 World Cup 2022?

Under 19 World Cup 2022 live telecast in India: India take on South Africa on January 15 at Guyana to commence their World Cup campaign.

The 14th edition of the Under-19 World Cup 2022 is underway with hosts West Indies taking on Australia from Group D in the tournament opener at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are up against Scotland from Group D as well at the Everest Cricket Club Ground in Georgetown.

To brush it up, the tournament will take place from January 14 to February 5, 2022 across four host countries in the Caribbean island, which will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches.

India is the most successful team in the tournament’s history, having lifted the coveted silverware four times in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. They also finished as runner-ups in 2016 and 2020 edition of the tournament. The Men in Blue lost to Bangladesh in the final of the last World Cup in 2020 against Bangladesh in South Africa.

The BCCI’s all-India Junior Selection Committee had announced Team India’s squad on December 19, with Delhi’s young sensation Yash Dhull named as the captain and Andhra Pradesh’s SK Rasheed selected as the vice-captain.

Team India has been placed alongside South Africa, Uganda, and Ireland in Group B, and they will begin their campaign against South Africa at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, January 15.

The team is set to begin the tournament high on confidence after lifting the Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final by 9 wickets.

India will be starting their U-19 WC campaign on January 15th v SA Here is the Indian squad 1.YASH DHULL (c) Middle order batter comes from Janakpuri, Delhi Led Delhi U-16 team Scored 302 runs in 5 inns in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy Led India to win in Asia Cup PC: Instagram pic.twitter.com/eNqv8waZ1t — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 14, 2022

Under 19 World Cup 2022 live telecast in India

Star Sports Network will broadcast the live stream of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in India. Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application Disney+ Hotstar.

Date – January 14 – February 5.

Match start Time – 06:30 PM (IST)

TV Channel – Star Sports 1 (confirmed)

Web Application – Disney+Hotstar.