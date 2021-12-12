Venkatesh Iyer Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Venkatesh Iyer imitates Rajnikant after scoring century vs Chandigarh in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Venkatesh Iyer Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Venkatesh Iyer imitates Rajnikant on latter’s birthday after smashing a ton versus Chandigarh.

Continuing with his purple patch in franchise, International and now in the domestic circuit, star Madhya Pradesh all rounder Venkatesh Iyer smashed yet another century, against the opposition Chandigarh this time around during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

During round 4 of Elite Group D match against Chandigarh at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot, Iyer’s sublime knock of 151 off 113 deliveries coming in at the no.6 batting position was the talk amongst the Cricketing fraternity. His stellar knock was instrumental in Madhya Pradesh’s victory as they prevailed by 5 runs after posting 331/9 in their 50 Overs.

However, the manner in which he celebrated post smashing his ton, was all the more eye-catching.

Venkatesh Iyer Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Venkatesh Iyer imitates Rajnikant on latter’s birthday

Post scoring his century, Iyer paid a special tribute to Rajinikanth by pulling off his iconic and famous salute. It is worth mentioning that Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth was celebrating his 71st birthday on Sunday, and the 26-year-old couldn’t have come up with a better gesture as a lovely tribute to his favourite actor.

The BCCI as well as his Indian Premier League franshise Kolkata Knight Riders shared the clip of his celebratory gesture via their social media handles.

Having already scored a century (112 off 84 deliveries) against Kerala and a 71 off 49 deliveries against Uttarakhand, today’s knock by the Southpaw is a further testament on the kind of form he is in currently.

Iyer had recently made his debut for team India during the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand in November. He was also retained by KKR for a whopping sum of INR 8 Crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.