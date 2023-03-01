HomeSearch

"Very poor 5 day pitch": Michael Vaughan condemns Indore Stadium pitch for India vs Australia 3rd Test

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 01/03/2023

Cheteshwar Pujara gets out on Day 1.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has joined veteran India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik and former Australia spinner Brad Hogg in censuring a rank-turner on display during the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match between India and Australia in Indore today.

Vaughan took to social media platform Twitter to compare the surface to a “very poor” Day 5 pitch. Notwithstanding spin-assisting pitches being the strength of sub-continent teams at home, this particular pitch is doing massive disservice to a five-day Test match to spoil the whole purpose of the format.

Vaughan’s scathing remarks came on the back of Australia bundling out India for 109 in 33.2 overs on the first day of a Test. The fact that India captain Rohit Sharma (12) won the toss and chose to bat in anticipation of putting on board a challenging first innings total says a lot about the extent to which even the hosts misread this surface.

Australia captain Steven Smith introducing spin for the first time in the sixth over reaped immediate results for him as both Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon were among the wickets in their first respective spells.

While Kuhnemann dismissed both the Indian opening batters in successive overs, Lyon was successful in sending Cheteshwar Pujara (1) back to the pavilion. A shocker of a delivery for the ninth over of a Test match turned viciously in addition to not bouncing according to the expected lines to leave the right-handed batter in utter shock.

Michael Vaughan condemns Indore Stadium pitch for India vs Australia 3rd Test

It was due to a dismissal like Pujara’s that must’ve inspired Vaughan to tweet with respect to Indore Stadium pitch. In spite of all the criticism, Vaughan also made it a point to mention “great viewing” all batters being restricted to mere “walking wickets”.

Playing only his second Test, Kuhnemann registered a maiden five-wicket haul as bowling figures of 9-2-16-5 comprised wickets of Shubman Gill (21), Shreyas Iyer (0), Ravichandran Ashwin (3) and Umesh Yadav (17). Lyon, meanwhile, dismissed the likes of Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Srikar Bharat (17) in addition to Pujara in bowling figures reading 11.2-2-35-3.

About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

