VIDEO: Thrilled Virat Kohli claps for Shubman Gill Test hundred vs Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium

India opening batter Shubman Gill has scored a second Test century on the third day of the fourth Test match of Australia’s tour of India 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.

Resuming from his overnight score of 18*, Gill managed to score his maiden Test hundred at home within a couple of sessions on Saturday. It was on the second ball of the 62nd over when Gill swept a Todd Murphy delivery over short fine leg to score a boundary in order to reach the three-figure mark.

Gill, whose last innings at this venue had witnessed him scoring a maiden T20I century earlier this year, has come across as a delight for fans of his Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans for having started to do well at their home ground merely weeks before IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Gill, who has been in terrific form at the highest level in the last few months or so, never provided an impression of wasting a run-scoring opportunity here. With the surface assisting batters from the first day itself, the right-handed batter just applied himself to the best of his abilities to let his praiseworthy skills do the needful with respect to countering the Australian bowlers.

Virat Kohli claps for Shubman Gill at Narendra Modi Stadium

Next to bat when Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara (42) were batting in the middle, former India captain Virat Kohli was thrilled to see Gill achieve a personal milestone. Gill’s effortless knock even allured the attention of one of the greats of the sport as he was seen clapping for him joyously from the dugout.

1st Test 💯 against Australia! 👏@ShubmanGill carries on his purple patch and brings up a superlative ton! 😍

Sensational knock by the youngster! Tune-in to LIVE action in the Mastercard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! #BelieveInBlue #TestByFire #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ySyYGsqW06 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 11, 2023

Having warmed the bench in the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi respectively due to the team management’s preference towards KL Rahul, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Gill has cemented his spot in this format after this innings.

With both Gill’s Test hundreds coming in his last four matches, one can’t see any reason why he shouldn’t partner captain Rohit Sharma (35) at the top of the order during ICC World Test Championship Final 2021-23 (assuming India qualify) in June.