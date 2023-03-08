“Virat ko laga laga”: Determined Rohit Sharma throws Holi colours on Virat Kohli in team bus

India captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli were spotted in festive spirits on the occasion of Holi yesterday. While batter Shubman Gill had uploaded an Instagram video of the Indian team celebrating Holi inside the team bus last evening, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) uploaded a separate video of the same across their social media handles about an hour ago.

Currently in Ahmedabad for the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match against Australia starting from tomorrow, the Indian team celebrated Holi inside their dressing room at the Narendra Modi Stadium before the celebrations successfully continued till the team bus.

All in all, a large majority of a 17-member Indian squad was part of the jubilant occasion which is being celebrated on two days across the country.

Rohit Sharma throws Holi colours on Virat Kohli in team bus

Leading from the front on a festive day as well, Sharma was heard insisting someone to throw colour on Kohli. “Laga laga, Virat ko laga laga [Apply colour on Virat’s face],” Sharma can be heard in a 105-second video.

Already sitting in the team bus, Kohli had managed to prevent himself from getting coloured by his teammates until this point in time. However, the situation changed briskly after Sharma first applied colours on his predecessor.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had tried the famous ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ hook step with Kohli during the first Test in Nagpur, also coloured Kohli. “Ab ho hi gaya hai [Now you have been coloured],” Jadeja can be heard in the video.

Colours, smiles & more! 🥳 ☺️ Do not miss #TeamIndia’s Holi celebration in Ahmedabad 🎨 pic.twitter.com/jOAKsxayBA — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2023

BCCI’s video of Kohli celebrating Holi has resurfaced a similar video from the past where Kohli and then-head coach Ravi Shastri had wished everyone on Holi in contrasting ways though.

Kohli – Use less water, more color Shastri – Use everything, have a blast, happy holipic.twitter.com/umYxAxKmrB — Ritesh (@Sachislife_) April 6, 2021

Holi celebrations in Women’s Premier League

Numerous Women’s cricketers, including overseas ones, also participated in Holi celebrations in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Anyone know how to get pink Holi powder out of blonde hair? Asking for a friend… 🤨🤦🏼‍♀️ — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) March 7, 2023

Currently playing the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League, these cricketers can be seen enjoying their timing of being in India to the fullest.