Virat Kohli last 10 T20 innings: Virat Kohli last 50 innings in T20Is score

Virat Kohli last 10 T20 innings: The former India skipper smashed his 31st T20I fifty at the Dubai International Stadium versus Hong Kong.

During the second match of ‘Group A’ in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 between India and Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium, a 98*-run stand off mere 42 deliveries for the third wicket between Virat Kohli (59* off 44) and Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 26) powered India to 192/2 in their 20 Overs.

Although much of the credit for the team posting a strong total unarguably goes to Yadav, Kohli did come up with some glorious strokes to smash his 31st half-century in the format off 40 deliveries.

The 33-year-old hit his second half-century off the six T20Is he’s played this year, with the last one coming against West Indies in February at the Eden Gardens.

However, akin the first match against Pakistan a couple of days ago, he did struggle to get on with his innings, managing to bat with a strike rate of less than a hundred in the first 20 deliveries that he faced.

He in fact managed to add mere 56 runs off 49 deliveries for the second wicket alongside KL Rahul (36 off 39), with the latter in particular facing the wrath of the fans and experts for batting way too slow and without much intent, despite the signs of the pitch holding up a tad.

Kohli’s previous ten innings in the format include the ones he played in this year’s IPL as well for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Post IPL 2022, the star batter has played four T20Is until today.

His scores in the past 10 T20s read:

30 (33) vs Chennai Super Kings

0 (1) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

20 (14) vs Punjab Kings

73 (54) vs Gujarat Titans

25 (24) vs Lucknow Super Giants

7 (8) vs Rajasthan Royals

1 (3) vs England

11 (6) vs England

35 (34) vs Pakistan

59* off 44 vs Hong Kong.

