Virat Kohli last 10 Test innings: Last 10 Virat Kohli innings in Test cricket full list

Former India captain Virat Kohli failed for the umpteenth time in Test cricket as far as recent years are concerned. With his team needing him to perform desperately in the second innings of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match against Australia in Indore, Kohli let down his team and fans yet again.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 15th over, Kohli scored 13 (26) with the help of two fours at a strike rate of 50 before continuing with his knack of getting out to an inexperienced bowler.

It was on the fourth delivery of the 23rd over when Kohli missed the ball altogether in his attempt to pull Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann. Kohli, who was at fault with respect to his shot selection, was hit in front of the stumps as umpire Joel Wilson didn’t think a lot before raising his finger.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli dance video goes viral on Day 1

In spite of the low keeping a tad bit low, it wasn’t still short enough for Kohli to pull it through the square leg region. Clearly disappointed by a false shot, a dejected Kohli returned to the pavilion without even challenging Wilson’s decision. As has been the case in his recent Test innings, Kohli was looking assured in the middle but the same can’t be accepted in times of lack of runs consistently.

Virat Kohli last 10 Test innings full list

Kohli, who hasn’t scored any half-century in his last 10 Test innings, has scored a total of 176 runs at a paltry average of 19.55 in this period.

Runs Balls Dismissal Opposition Ground Year 13 26 LBW Australia Indore 2023 22 52 LBW Australia Indore 2023 20 31 Stumped Australia Delhi 2023 44 84 LBW Australia Delhi 2023 12 27 Caught Australia Nagpur 2023 1 22 Caught Bangladesh Mirpur 2022 24 73 Caught Bangladesh Mirpur 2022 19* 29 Not Out Bangladesh Chattogram 2022 1 5 LBW Bangladesh Chattogram 2022 20 40 Caught England Birmingham 2022

How many runs has Virat Kohli scored since last Test century?

For the unversed, Kohli had last scored a century in Test cricket against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in November 2019. Struggling for form in this format for over three years now, Kohli has scored 990 runs across 37 innings at an average of 27.50 since then.