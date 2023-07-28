Rohit Sharma Hair Fall: Has Indian Captain Had A Hair Transplant?

Photos and videos of India captain Rohit Sharma suffering from hair fall are all over the internet. In this age of social media, such type of content gets viral within no time and Sharma is the latest victim of the same resulting in unnecessary trolling.

Advertisement

It’s not for the first time when a public figure like him is among the discussions more regarding an off-field element than his primary job description. In what is a normal trend in this day and age, quite a few people come across this issue. Perhaps it was due to the same reason why Sharma didn’t remove his helmet after scoring a hundred in the first Test against West Indies at the Windsor Park earlier this month.

While there is no video evidence, it was reported that even a chirpy West Indies wicket-keeper batter Joshua da Silva asked Sharma to remove his helmet. It was as a response that Sharma acknowledged facing “hair problems”.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma Hair Fall Photos

One can write anything on the internet and there have been quite a few mean comments about Sharma’s current situation. While it is none of fans’ concerns, some of them even trolled his wife Ritika Sajdeh for choosing a guy with baldness. One of the fans even took a dig at him by saying that he looks better than Bollywood actors.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LokeshVirat18K/status/1684565526952157184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Sharma facing criticism around fitness is still understandable, netizens mocking him for hair fall is beyond explanation. With Sharma not been at his best with a bat in hand in white-ball formats lately, fans threw brickbats at both his batting and hairstyle. “Downfall ke saath ab Hairfall bhi [Hairfall as well along with downfall],“ read another viral comment.

Has Indian Captain Had A Hair Transplant?

Yes, Rohit Sharma has had a hair transplant in the past. It is to be noted that Sharma’s treatment was not faulty at all. It’s just that he underwent the process only towards his hairline and that the hairs in that region are not falling. It is the crown area that is giving him a tough time at the moment.

Sharma is losing his hairs quite fast and he might need yet another transplant towards his crown area to prevent the same if he intends to. There are different nutritional supplements as well that help in preventing hair fall. For the unversed, the transplanted hairs are thicker than the normal hairs and they don’t fall easily as well.

Advertisement

When Ravindra Jadeja Had Suggested A Hair Transplant To Rohit Sharma

Known for taking the mickey out of his teammates, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja once took a dig at Sharma while advising him to get a hair transplant. It was only last year when Sharma had posted a selfie with his wife on Instagram. Noticing his skipper’s baldness, Jadeja had amusingly commented ‘Baal lagane padenge [You need to get a hair transplant]‘ under the same post.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmv0_dlhDAT/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Other Indian Cricketers Who Have Undergone A Hair Transplant

It is noteworthy that Sharma is not the first Indian cricketer to undergo a hair transplant. Former captain Virat Kohli also underwent the same process towards his hairline to prevent baldness. Former batter Virender Sehwag had also lost his hair during his playing days. A popular face in the media nowadays, Sehwag has also had a successful transplant.

There are several other players such as all-rounder Hardik Pandya, pacer Harshal Patel, former all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, etc. who have treated their hair. Batter Prithvi Shaw is also going through the same problem at the moment and he might take the same route at some point of time in the near future.