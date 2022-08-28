Virat Kohli T20 runs vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf head to head in T20s

Virat Kohli T20 runs vs Pakistan: The former Indian captain will be playing his eighth T20I against Pakistan tonight.

The second match of Asia Cup 2022 will be played between India and Pakistan in Dubai tonight. First Group A match of the ongoing 15th edition of the Asia Cup, fans can expect India and Pakistan to contest against each other at least one more time in the near future. If things go according to plan, the two arch-rivals might even face each other thrice in Asia Cup 2022.

Scheduled to begin in less than 90 minutes from now, the prospect of India and Pakistan locking horns in a multi-team tournament will be followed by the whole cricketing fraternity across the globe with full enthusiasm.

Virat Kohli T20 runs vs Pakistan

It goes without saying that former India captain Virat Kohli will have eyeballs upon himself with fans desperately waiting to see him among the runs. Been extremely honest about his one-month long break on the eve of returning to the field, Kohli would himself be eager to end a rut and do justice to his potential.

Readers must note that Kohli will be playing his eighth T20I against Pakistan on Sunday. Kohli, who has scored three half-centuries in seven T20I innings against this opposition, will have to better his strike rate in order to create an impact at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It is noteworthy that Kohli’s 311 T20I runs against Pakistan have come at an average and strike rate of 77.75 and 118.25 respectively.

Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf head to head in T20s

Kohli, who has always batted at No. 3 in T20Is against Pakistan, is highly likely to continue in the same role in this match. Expected to face Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, it will only be for the second time when these two players will be locking horns in a T20I. In their past encounter, Kohli had scored 9 (9) against Rauf without getting out.