Why is Glenn Maxwell not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Glenn Maxwell not playing: Royal Challengers Bangalore have handed debuts to a total of five players in their IPL 2022 season opener.

During the third match of the ongoing 15th season of Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal has won the toss and chose to field.

Having included as many as six debutants in their IPL 2022 opening match, Punjab’s three overseas players are batters Liam Livingstone and Bhanuka Rajapaksa and all-rounder Odean Smith.

Apart from this trio, opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, all-rounder Raj Bawa and spinner Rahul Chahar will also be playing their first-ever match for Kings. Readers must note that Rajapaksa, Smith and Bawa are also playing their first-ever match in the biggest T20 tournament across the globe.

Why is Glenn Maxwell not playing vs Punjab Kings today?

As far as Bangalore are concerned, their five debutants are captain Faf du Plessis, batter Anuj Rawat, all-rounders Sherfane Rutherford and David Willey and pacer Akash Deep.

Rutherford, who had played seven matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019, wouldn’t have played this match had it not been for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s absence.

The star all-rounder, one of the three players retained by Royal Challengers ahead of the mega auction in Bengaluru last month, will be missing the first three matches like all other Australian players. Maxwell is currently not playing international cricket as he had recently tied the knot to long-time girlfriend Vini Raman.

It is noteworthy that both Kings and Royal Challengers are among the three teams who are yet to lift an IPL trophy even once despite playing since the inaugural season.