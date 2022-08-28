“Waiting for IND vs PAK match”: Sachin Tendulkar awaits India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match like million others

Sachin Tendulkar awaits India vs Pakistan: The legendary Indian batter expressed excitement around a high-profile contest.

Not just any other cricket match, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will kick-start in less than seven hours from now. The second match of the ongoing 15th edition of the tournament will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium amid oodles of expectations from fans across the globe.

Set to lock horns against each other after 10 months, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are keenly awaited to put on a show. Although players of both the teams collected immense limelight for their heartening gestures with each other and the fans in the build-up to the match, expect them to embrace a fierceness approach upon participating in an electrifying contest tonight.

In what is going to be the first Asia Cup 2022 Group A match, both the teams would be actively fighting for a couple of points to build a lead on the points table. However, with Hong Kong as the third Group A team, one expects both India and Pakistan to qualify for Super 4 assuming there is no upset in the first round of the tournament itself.

Sachin Tendulkar awaits India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match like million others

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to social media platform Twitter around noon to express excitement for the match. “Waiting for the #INDvsPAK match tonight!,” read Tendulkar’s tweet which also comprised of an image from India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 match.

Tendulkar joining millions of fans in tweeting on the morning of an India-Pakistan contest speaks highly about the importance and relevance of this match.

Readers must note that 69 out of Tendulkar’s 463 ODIs had come against Pakistan with him amassing 2,526 runs at an average of 40.09 and a strike rate of 87.49 including five centuries and 16 half-centuries. As far as multi-team tournaments are concerned, Tendulkar scored 480 runs at an average and strike rate of 53.33 and 82.75 respectively in 10 innings against Pakistan.