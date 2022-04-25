Wankhede Stadium IPL records 2022: Who has most runs and most wickets in Wankhede Stadium IPL 2022 matches?

Wankhede Stadium IPL records 2022: Wankhede Stadium will be hosting its ninth Indian Premier League 2022 match tonight.

The 38th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

It will be the ninth out of the 21 IPL 2022 league matches that this iconic venue is scheduled to host. Slated to play their second match of the season at the Wankhede Stadium, Punjab would be looking to return to winning ways both in the tournament and at this venue. Having played a total of 15 matches over the years, Kings have won six and lost nine matches here.

Chennai, on the other hand, have a better record at the Wankhede Stadium by winning 11 and losing nine out of their 20 matches here. However, much like their opposition tonight, even Super Kings have lost their lone IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium IPL records 2022

While the first four IPL 2022 matches at the Wankhede Stadium were won by teams batting second, the next four matches of this season have been won by teams batting first.

Highest run-scorers of this season at the Wankhede Stadium are Jos Buttler (199), Devdutt Padikkal (120), Dinesh Karthik (110), KL Rahul (103) and Shimron Hetmyer (102). Rajasthan Royals opening batter Buttler, who has the best average (99.50) here, is the only batter to score a century at this venue this season till now.

IPL 2022 highest wicket-takers at the Wankhede Stadium are Yuzvendra Chahal (7), Umesh Yadav (6), Trent Boult (4), Krunal Pandya (4) Prasidh Krishna (4). While no bowler has been able to pick an IPL 2022 five-wicket haul at this venue till now, Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Yadav (4/23) has the best bowling figures under his belt for now.

Best fielders with most dismissals at the Wankhede Stadium this season are Nitish Rana (4), Sanju Samson (4), Riyan Parag (3) and Tim Southee (3).

Highest innings total at the Wankhede Stadium 2022 IPL