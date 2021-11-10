“Was never worried one bit about Dave’s form”: Aaron Finch exclaims David Warner’s form was never a concern ahead of semi-final clash vs Pakistan

Aaron Finch exclaims David Warner’s form was never a spot of bother ahead of team’s semi final clash versus Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021

After three weeks of intense battle between top T20 sides in the world, the ongoing 2021 ICC T20 World Cup has reached towards its business end- the Semi-Final stages.

In the second semi-final clash of the marquee tournament, Australia will face an undefeated Pakistan so far, at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, November 11.

While the two teams gear up for tomorrow’s clash, the Australian skipper Aaron Finch was yet again asked to shed some light on David Warner’s form, as to whether too much had been read regarding the Southpaw’s form in the recently concluded IPL.

“The two halves of the IPL were way long apart”- Aaron Finch

Finch opined that too much was being read on Warner’s IPL form, but the fact is that the time gap between the two halves of the tournament (which was postponed due to COVID-19) were quite significant.

“Yeah, I was never worried one bit about Dave’s form. He’s one of the all-time great batsmen of our era. I think you can look at it as though he had a really lean IPL and then the start of this tournament, but the two halves of the IPL were a long way apart, so if you miss out a couple of times at the end of the first part, which was in India, and then the first couple of games in Dubai, it looks as though a run of form is a pattern there,” said Finch during a pre-match virtual press conference.

Semi Finals ✅#T20WorldCup Winners ❓ Aaron Finch says Australia haven’t exceeded their own expectations 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/mqxkBHW4N0 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 10, 2021

Warner went through a hard time in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and he was even dropped for the final few games.

But, Warner has been in quite some touch in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. He in fact played a match-winning knock (89* off 56) against West Indies in what was a crucial match for Australia to advance toward the semis.

David Warner has in fact amassed a total of 189 runs in 5 World Cup innings so far at an average of 46.75 while striking at 144.96. He’s currently at the 8th spot in the leading run-scorers list in the World Cup so far.

Talking about the game against Pakistan, Finch said: “Oh, I don’t think it makes too much difference to be honest. In a tournament with the format thing, straight to semifinals and a final, you know that you’re on the tightrope from day one, and that first game against South Africa could have gone either way. We got over the line there in a really close one. We’ve played some really good cricket towards the back end after that England game.”