WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Ashwin Play Cat and Mouse Game in IPL 2023 Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane and Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were involved in a cat and mouse game in the second innings of Indian Premier League 2023 Match 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight.

It all happened in the last over of the powerplay when Rahane lofted an Ashwin delivery over cover to run a couple of runs. About to bowl the second ball of his first over, Ashwin pulled out of his action. Readers must note that it remains unclear if he did it after watching Rahane stepping out of his crease or to give some sort of warning to non-striker Devon Conway (50).

Keen for a revenge, Rahane pulled out from his batting stance right before Ashwin was about to deliver the ball. Once Ashwin eventually bowled the second ball of the over, a leading edge went nowhere as the batter played a dot ball.

Having said that, an in-form Rahane wasn’t interesting in biding time. As a result, he stepped out on the following delivery to hit Ashwin for a six down the ground. A classical extension of his arms saw the right-handed batter timing the ball to perfection by not looking to hit it unnecessarily hard.

Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Ashwin Play Cat and Mouse Game at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Ashwin, however, had the last laugh in his second over of the match. On the third delivery of the 10th over, Rahane unsuccessfully attempted to play a slog sweep off Ashwin only to get hit on his pad right before the stumps.

Realizing that he committed an error against a carrom ball, Rahane wasn’t interest in challenging the on-field umpire’s decision. Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the third over, Rahane scored 31 (19) with the help of two fours and a six before getting out.

Ashwin, meanwhile, registered economical bowling figures of 4-0-25-2 in Royals’ attempt of defending a 176-run target on Wednesday. In addition to Rahane, the 36-year old bowler also sent Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube (8) back to the pavilion.