WATCH: Ben Stokes World Cup Final Moment Recreated In Lord’s Ashes Test

An iconic Ben Stokes World Cup final moment was recreated in the ongoing second Ashes 2023 Test match between England and Australia at Lord’s. It not only happened at the same venue but also at the same end where Stokes inadvertently deflected a throw towards the boundary ropes to get six extra runs in a nail-biting final over of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final.

Needing nine runs to win off just three balls to seal a 242-run chase, Stokes had hit a Trent Boult delivery towards deep mid-wicket. With him unwittingly touching the ball with his bat in what could’ve been a direct-hit from Martin Guptill, Stokes managed to reduce the equation to requiring three runs off two balls.

The most closest final in the history of cricket World Cups, it was destined to fetch a maiden ODI title for England in spite of going down all the way to a super over.

Ben Stokes World Cup Final Moment Recreated In Lord’s Ashes Test

That being said, a deflection off Stokes’ bat today was way less dramatic without causing a major change in the situation of the match. Forget about being strong enough to guide the ball to the boundary, it didn’t even allow the English batters to sneak another run.

Stokes, however, was immediately reminded of a moment from a career-defining match. A wide smile on his face was a confirmation for the same. Not only Stokes, former England captain Nasser Hussain also couldn’t help making a mention of the incident while calling the match for Sky Sports Cricket.

“Nearly that Ben Stokes’ World Cup final moment at exactly the same end. Didn’t go all the way this time [laughs].”

Did Ben Stokes Apologize To Kane Williamson For Overthrow Incident?

Yes. Player of the Match in that World Cup final, Stokes had admitted during the post-match presentation ceremony that he had apologized to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for the whole unintentional overthrow incident. In spite of him benefiting from the same, perhaps Stokes had realized how unfortunate it was for the opposition especially in a World Cup final.

“I spoke to Kane [Williamson], I apologized.”

An unbelievable loss for any team at such a stage, Williamson sounded devastated during the press conference regarding the misfortune faced by them at Lord’s that night. Apart from Williamson, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham had also shared a painful statement after being bereft of the silverware in such a mind-boggling manner.