WBBL 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch Women’s Big Bash League 2021-22?

WBBL 2021 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the Women’s Big Bash League.

The seventh season of the Women’s Big Bash League is all in readiness to commence in Hobart from tomorrow. The 45-day tournament will be played across Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland between October 14 – November 27.

Runners-up Melbourne Stars will take on Sydney Sixers in the season opener at the Bellerive Oval. While there won’t be any match played on Friday, first double-header of BBL 2021-22 will take place on Sunday.

It will be at the same venue that Melbourne Renegades will face hosts Hobart Hurricanes and defending champions Sydney Thunder will play against Adelaide Strikers.

The eight-team tournament will follow the usual format of playing 14 league matches (seven home and seven away with each opposition). Top Four teams will then qualify for the semi-final round which will be played on November 24 and 25 followed by the final match on November 27.

WBBL 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network will be televising the imminent Women’s Big Bash League 2021-22 in India. The 59-match tournament will be televised only on Sony SIX in India. Readers must note that BBL 2021-22 matches will only be available in English commentary in India.

Online users can stream the tournament on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans is Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch Women’s BBL 2021-22 matches on Channel 7 and Foxtel. It is worth mentioning that this season will be the first time when all WBBL matches will be televised in Australia.

Date – 14/10/2021 (Thursday) – 27/11/2021 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 10:10 AM and 02:30 PM (India) and 03:40 PM and 07:40 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India) Channel 7 and Foxtel (Australia).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Kayo App (Australia).