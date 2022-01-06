Cricket

“We are gradually moving the teams into Melbourne”: Nick Hockley confirms all BBL 2021-22 teams will be moved to Melbourne

"We are gradually moving the teams into Melbourne": Nick Hockley confirms all BBL 2021-22 teams will be moved to Melbourne
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Hell Yeah, I can!”: Isaiah Thomas was out grocery shopping when asked by the Mavericks GM if he could suit up for them ASAP following his 10-day stint with LeBron James and the LA Lakers
Next Article
Magisk and Dupreeh join Team Vitality CSGO roster for 2022 and beyond.
Cricket Latest News
"We are gradually moving the teams into Melbourne": Nick Hockley confirms all BBL 2021-22 teams will be moved to Melbourne
“We are gradually moving the teams into Melbourne”: Nick Hockley confirms all BBL 2021-22 teams will be moved to Melbourne

BBL 2021-22: CA CEO Nick Hockley confirmed that the board is trying to shift the…