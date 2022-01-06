“We are gradually moving the teams into Melbourne”: Nick Hockley confirms all BBL 2021-22 teams will be moved to Melbourne

BBL 2021-22: CA CEO Nick Hockley confirmed that the board is trying to shift the entire tournament to Melbourne to reduce the risk.

BBL 2021-22 is under a huge Covid scare. In the latest setback, a total of 13 players of Brisbane Heat are Covid positive in RT-PCR tests. Apart from Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Stars have 12 positive players, Sydney Thunder also have three covid positive cases. Melbourne Renegades have also confirmed a Covid case. Even Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes are suffering some close contests.

Cricket Australia have confirmed that the game between Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars on 7 January has been postponed. There are a total of 13 players isolating for the Melbourne Stars. The players who have completed their isolation have denied travelling to Adelaide on their mental health.

BBL 2021-22 to be moved entirely to Melbourne

Cricket Australia is now planning to shift the base of all eight teams to Melbourne. This will decrease the risk of traveling and the games can be swapped accordingly as well. CA CEO Nick Hockley confirmed that the board is looking to shift the teams to Melbourne.

“It’s very complex. We are gradually moving the teams into Melbourne,” Nick Hockley said.

“We saw the other night we had a critical mass of teams in south-east Queensland, and we were able to rejig fixtures to keep going.”

Apart from Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers, every team has been struggling with the Covid scare. Hobson insists that the integrity of the competition is still not compromised despite a lot of replacements.

“While it’s not ideal, it’s great the level of commitment everyone is showing to the competition continuing,” Hockley said.

“In every step we have prioritised the health and wellbeing of those involved.”

“We have a clear plan now for the final run in. We are very confident we will be able to complete the competition fully.”

Brisbane Heat have roped in nine replacement players, whereas the story is almost the same as the Stars. Melbourne Renegades have not revealed the name of the Covid positive case, whereas the Hurricanes are missing the players due to close contacts. England cricket board have already called their players early who are going to West Indies. James Vince has played his last game for Sydney Sixers, whereas players like Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, and Tymal Mills will also play their last game.