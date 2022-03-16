Cricket

“We created a few chances but…”: Pat Cummins reflects on drawn Test vs Pakistan in Karachi

"We created a few chances but...": Pat Cummins reflects on drawn Test vs Pakistan in Karachi
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"All things speed, action and thrill" - TATA Communications back to Formula 1 fold as Official Broadcast Connectivity Provider
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"We created a few chances but...": Pat Cummins reflects on drawn Test vs Pakistan in Karachi
“We created a few chances but…”: Pat Cummins reflects on drawn Test vs Pakistan in Karachi

Pat Cummins reflects on drawn Test: The Australian captain highlighted the positives from an exhilarating…