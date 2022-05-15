“We exchanged messages just hours ago”: Brian Lara baffled by Andrew Symonds death in car crash

Brian Lara baffled by Andrew Symonds death: The former West Indian captain couldn’t believe the tragic incident which happened last night.

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara is baffled by the sudden and tragic demise of former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds last night.

Lara is among the numerous former and current international cricketers who shared condolences with Symonds’ family after the 46-year old died in a single-vehicle car crash near Townsville. Symonds, who was living in Townsville since his international retirement, was the single occupant in his car.

“Australian cricket has lost another of its very best,” Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson said in a statement. “Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history.”

Symonds, who had played 238 matches for Australia between 1998-2009, had played his first and last international matches against Pakistan in the sub-continent. It was for Mumbai Indians in Champions League Twenty20 2011 that Symonds had last taken part in a competitive T20 tournament.

Brian Lara baffled by Andrew Symonds death in car crash

Lara took to his social media platform Twitter handle to express disbelief regarding Symonds’ death. A heartbroken 53-year old Lara revealed that he had exchanged messages with Symonds “just hours” ago the accident happened.

We exchanged messages just hours ago… what’s really going on? Baffled and heartbroken! How could we lose another iconic figure in our sport so soon 💔 RIP Roy

Condolences to Andrew’s family and close friends.#unfair — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) May 15, 2022

Readers must note that Lara and Symonds had played 24 ODIs and two Test matches against each other between 2001-2007. Currently in India as the Strategic Advisor and Batting Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League 2022, Lara was among the many individuals who woke up to this devastating news on Sunday.