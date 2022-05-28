Cricket

“We see such things in movies”: Rahul Tewatia reflects on hitting two consecutive sixes off Odean Smith to seal chase vs Punjab Kings in 2022 IPL

"We see such things in movies": Rahul Tewatia reflects on hitting two consecutive sixes off Odean Smith to seal chase vs Punjab Kings in 2022 IPL
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“The Pelicans won't offer Zion Williamson $186 million just to eat more cheeseburgers”: NBA Twitter reacts as Brian Windhorst discusses the unfeasibility of the star receiving a max contract
Next Article
"You gotta go tell him he’s out of the WrestleMania main event" - Shawn Michaels once made Vince McMahon remove a legend from WrestleMania main event