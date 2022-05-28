“We see such things in movies”: Rahul Tewatia reflects on hitting two consecutive sixes off Odean Smith to seal chase vs Punjab Kings in 2022 IPL

Rahul Tewatia reflects on hitting two consecutive sixes: The all-rounder from Gujarat Titans has won four IPL 2022 matches on his own.

Much like all his fans and critics, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has also impressed his teammate Rahul Tewatia with his captaincy in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Leading for the first time in T20s, Pandya at the helm resulted in Titans finishing as the table-toppers in IPL 2022 league phase followed by winning Qualifier 1 against Rajasthan Royals in a riveting fashion at the Eden Gardens earlier this week.

“Hardik [Pandya] keeps a lot of things simple both on and off the field. I mean he practices in the same manner irrespective of his performance in the match. There’s always a chill and relaxing atmosphere around him. It doesn’t look that Hardik is leading an IPL team for the first time,” Tewatia was quoted as saying in an interview with NDTV.

In addition to his captaincy, Pandya has also registered a career-best season with the bat in hand by being at the sixth position among highest IPL 2022 run-scorers.

Rahul Tewatia reflects on hitting two consecutive sixes to seal chase vs Punjab Kings

Tewatia, who has won four IPL 2022 matches on his own, has lacked in the bowling department leaking 76 runs in the six overs that he’s bowled across five innings this season.

Yet to pick an IPL 2022 wicket, Tewatia disclosed discussing bowling leg-spin with vice-captain Rashid Khan and also praised the accomplished spinner for bringing “impact” to Titans.

“I spoke a lot about my bowling to Rashid bhai [Khan]. His presence in the team is in itself an impact for the team. Even if he doesn’t pick a wicket, he gives only 15-20 runs. If one of your bowlers is performing like this consistently, it has a great impact,” Tewatia said.

Tewatia, who turned 29 just over a week ago, would be expected to contribute significantly as far as finishing the innings is concerned for one last time in the final match against Rajasthan in Ahmedabad tomorrow.

Reflecting on himself hitting two sixes when needing 12 runs off two balls against Punjab Kings in the league stage, Tewatia laid emphasis on grabbing such a rare opportunity to prove his mettle.

“We needed two sixes off two balls. Who would’ve thought? We see such things in movies. God presented me with such an opportunity and winning that match mattered a lot. It’s all about believing in yourself and grabbing such an opportunity with both hands,” Tewatia mentioned.