“We’re on a journey to becoming hopefully a great Australian cricket team”: Nathan Lyon adamant of winning World Test Championship for Australia

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has backed Australia to win the World Test Championship and become the best in the world.

Sri Lanka and Australia are set to face each other in a two-match test series starting from 29 June 2022 at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The last time Australia visited Sri Lanka was in 2016, when the hosts whitewashed the visitors in their backyard. This series is quite important for Australia in the context of the World Test Championship.

The pitch at the Galle will definitely favour the spinners, and Nathan Lyon will lead the spin bowling of the visitors. Lyon, who has scalped 427 test wickets at an average of 32.15 in 108 matches was great on the last Sri Lankan tour. He could not bowl well in Pakistan, but the track in Galle will assist his bowling.

Nathan Lyon hopeful of winning the World Test Championship

The Australian cricket team is on a high after winning the Ashes 2021-22 at home and then an impressive away series against Pakistan. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has expressed his desire to become the best team in the world. He said that he does not wanna sound arrogant, but with the hard work they have done, the players deserve their rewards.

“I think we deserve it [to be the best],” Nathan Lyon said as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I know that sounds quite arrogant, but we’ve done a lot of hard work as a team and gone through some ups and downs, but I think we deserve some late reward in all our journeys.”

A 19th five-wicket haul in Tests for Nathan Lyon! What a performance by him in the second innings 👏#PAKvAUS | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/T6eo2p6cy9 — ICC (@ICC) March 25, 2022

Australia missed their chance to qualify for the World Test Championship’s final last year after their test series against South Africa got abandoned due to the Covid threat. They are currently at the top of the World Test Championship title, and they are in pole position to qualify for the final.

Nathan Lyon said that winning the test championship is his goal with the Australian side. He insisted that there are more bad days than good days in test cricket, and he believes that they are going up to the pinnacle.

“You have more bad days than good days in Test cricket, so we’ve been at the absolute bottom and, hopefully, we’re on our way up to the pinnacle,” Nathan Lyon said.

“The Test Championship is a big goal for me. I think if we keep playing a positive brand of cricket then hopefully we’ll be in that final and give ourselves the best chance to win it.”