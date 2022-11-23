“We’ve to sack everyone”: Glenn Maxwell believes affording Suryakumar Yadav is impossible for Big Bash League

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is currently nursing a knee injury and his return date is still now confirmed, but it is said to be a long delay on the sidelines for the aggressive all-rounder. Recently, Maxwell talked about the flare of Suryakumar Yadav in the Grade Cricketer’s podcast.

The Big Bash League is set to start soon, and the Melbourne Stars received a major blow as Maxwell was their designated captain. Melbourne Stars are eyeing their first-ever BBL title, but they will have to do this without the services of their captain (for the initial matches at least).

Royal Challengers Bangalore although retained the Aussie all-rounder for the IPL 2023 as they believe that he will definitely be fit for the tournament. Maxwell has certainly become an integral part of the RCB unit, and Mike Hesson also confirmed the all-rounder’s availability for the tournament.

Glenn Maxwell believes affording Suryakumar Yadav is impossible for Big Bash League

Glenn Maxwell recently appeared on the Grade Cricketer’s podcast, where he talked about Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav. BBL has been criticized for not having much international talent in the competition and that’s why the tournament’s first-ever international players draft was organized this season.

Talking about Suryakumar, Maxwell jokingly said that the Big Bash League cannot afford to have a player like him in the competition. He said that the tournament will have to sack everyone in order to afford a talent like Suryakumar.

“We won’t be able to afford Suryakumar Yadav in the Big Bash League even with all the money which is there in our cap. We’ve to sack everyone (laughs),” Maxwell said.

It is to be noted that Indian players are not allowed to play in the overseas T20 leagues without retirement. BBL received a major blow after the announcement of the ILT20 League and SA 20 League during the same window. The majority of overseas players have preferred to play in those leagues due to monetary issues.