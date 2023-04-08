What Happened to Deepak Chahar: Will CSK pacer bowl vs MI at the Wankhede Stadium Today?

Deepak Chahar was off-the-field after bowling the first Over.

During the twelfth match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, CSK’s bowling allrounder Deepak Chahar trudged off the field right after bowling the first Over of the match.

After bowling the first four deliveries of the Over with no visible discomfort, Chahar called in the team physio Tommy Simsek in while holding his left leg just after he bowled the fifth delivery.

There was delay of about five minutes as the 30-year-old was being taped by the physio, but was ready to bowl post the mini break as play resumed.

However, much to everyone’s surprise he bowled the final delivery with a rather casual run-up, as he ran towards his delivery stride with quite some degree of caution and ended up conceding a four towards the extra cover fence.

What Happened to Deepak Chahar

No points for guessing, Chahar was off-the-field right away after finishing the Over, and was seen being addressed to in the dressing room, in what appears to be an issue with his left leg hamstring.

He was replaced by the Indian uncapped substitute player Subhranshu Senapati on the field.

At the time of writing, there was no official information confirming whether or not Chahar will take further part in the match, as CSK’s spinners have brought their side right back into the contest with four wickets.

As far as their bowling line-up is concerned, skipper MS Dhoni still has five bowlers at his disposal, excluding the medium pace bowling of Shivam Dube.

Already struggling with their death bowling issues, it will indeed be a huge blow for the ‘Yellow Army’ if the nature of Chahar’s hamstring injury is serious.

Deepak Chahar’s recent struggles with injuries

Back in February 2022, Chahar had suffered a hamstring injury as well, and during the rehabilitation process for the same unfortunately injured his back. Much to his shock, it turned out to a stress fracture, ruling him out of action for the next six months and for the entirety of IPL 2022.

A stiff back had yet again resurfaced during India’s recent ODI series against Bangladesh last December, ruling him out for the team’s upcoming White-Ball fixtures.

While he did play the two initial matches of the ongoing IPL season, he seemed off-colour and even went to register his most expensive bowling spell (4-0-55-0) in the league during the previous match against Lucknow.