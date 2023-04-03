Which is the Best App to Watch IPL 2023 Live for Free Without any Subscription?

Indian Premier League 2023 has begun, and all the 10 teams have played one game each so far. The new Impact Player Rule has been getting a lot of attention and each team is using it according to their requirement. However, the rule has been getting some mixed responses from the overall fraternity.

Chennai Super Kings‘ batter Ruturaj Gaikwad gave a stunning start to the tournament and Gujarat Titans‘ all-rounder Rahul Tewatia again proved his finishing ability in the season opener. Rajasthan Royals showed why they are one of the favourites to lift the title with batter Jos Buttler starting his campaign with an Orange Cap.

The tournament was already going great before Royal Challengers Bangalore‘s opening batters Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis made it even better. Kohli kept the disappointment of last season aside and scored an outstanding half-century against Mumbai Indians last night. Considering this to be a mere trailer, one can expect the tournament becoming a thriller in the near future.

Which is the Best App to Watch IPL 2023 Live for Free?

For the first time, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) sold the Television and Digital rights separately. Previously, Star Sports Network used to televise IPL matches across multiple channels, whereas their OTT wing in Disney+ Hotstar used to broadcast it digitally. However, this time around, while Star Network is still the official television broadcaster, Viacom 18 Network have won the digital rights.

Jio Cinema is the digital broadcaster of IPL 2023, and it is absolutely free for users. They just have to complete a free sign-up process to watch all the matches live. The broadcast has been taken to next level this season as the audience can select the camera angle of their choice. Furthermore, they can also switch it as many times as they want during the match.

The languages such as Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, etc. are also added to the commentary panel to reach a wider set of audience. It is to note that Jio Cinema is the only official platform to watch IPL 2023 for free digitally in India.

How to download Jio Cinema app?

Jio Cinema is available on both Android and IOS platforms. The users can go to the Play Store or App Store to download the application. For those who want to watch the match on laptop/desktop, they can directly reach the website by clicking here.