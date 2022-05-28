Which team is in final of IPL 2022: Who is the winner of IPL 2022 probable?

Which team is in final of IPL 2022: The 74th and the last match of IPL 2022 would witness the table-toppers face each other in the final.

After over two months of intense action between ten franchises, the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) finally has its two finalists, who would face each other in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, in front of the cries and cheers of over one lakh spectators.

Having won a total of 11 IPL titles amongst them in the 14 complete years of the league’s existence, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a season to forget, having failed to break into the top-4 sides and hence the playoffs.

While MI finished at the tenth spot, CSK took a spot just above them, with KKR ultimately placed at seventh.

On the other hand, against most expectations, the two debutant franchises in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) displayed a collective, remarkable all-round performances throughout the season run, and managed to secure the playoffs berth in only their maiden IPL season.

Which team is in final of IPL 2022

Winning 11 matches out of 15 so far, it is the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT), who will face the inaugural IPL season champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing season grand finale on Sunday, May 29.

The GT campaign so far has been highlighted by consistent match-winning performances by their middle-order batters, whose contributions helped them nail as many as eight chases in matches going down till the last Over.

Leading from the front in the aforementioned department was the Proteas Southpaw batter David Miller, who has had his best IPL season in terms of the number of runs. His 449 runs so far have come at an average of 64.14 and at a strike rate of 141.19. Miller has found able assistance in the form of Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan, both of whom have been instrumental in the final Over chases for GT this season as well.

RR, on the other hand, have been bolstered by dream performances from Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal in the batting and bowling department respectively. With a total of 4 centuries this year, Buttler is miles ahead in the leading run-getters list in the season. Chahal, on the other hand, is just one wicket away from taking the Purple Cap as well.

Who is the winner of IPL 2022 probable?

After a few low scores during the second-half of the league stage, Buttler has finally found his mojo back, with him finally hitting form when his opposition teams never needed them. After smashing 89 (56) in ‘Qualifier1’, he bettered his score with a match-winning 106*(60) in ‘Qualifier 2′, to take his side to the final after 14 long years.

The GT bowlers would have to ensure they see his back as soon as possible, to keep their IPL title dream in their maiden season afloat.

While it is Buttler for RR, GT have the likes of Hardik Pandya and Miller who have been in a force to reckon this season. While Pandya has been rock solid at no.4, Miller has been providing the power finishes to take his team over the line.

All in all, the GT might take the field tonight with a slight advantage, with regards to the returns made by the RR spin bowling department in the past two matches. It is worth of a mention that the RR spinners have picked most number of wickets (39) amongst all the ten teams’ spinners in this season.

However, in the last two matches, all they have managed to pick is one wicket, which might act as the chink in their armour.