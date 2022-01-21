Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 11 Eliminator match?

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Adelaide Strikers will lock horns against Hobart Hurricanes in the Eliminator game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Adelaide Strikers won six of their 14 league games, whereas the Hurricanes won seven of their 14. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1.45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has always been good for batting, but the boundaries are very big on this ground. This pitch has an even bounce and the batters can play their shots. Melbourne Stars broke all sorts of batting records in the last game on this pitch.

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers won six of their 14 league games, and they have won their last four games. Jon Wells has been the best batter of the side, whereas Ian Cockbain and Matt Renshaw are in brilliant form too. The team will be bolstered by the arrival of Travis Head and Alex Carey in this game. Peter Siddle has been brilliant with 23 wickets, whereas Thornton and Conway will support him in pace bowling. Fawad Ahmed will lead the spin bowling of the side.

Probable XI: Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Ian Cockbain, Travis Head, Jon Wells, Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Fawad Ahmed, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway.

Get ready, Strikers fans! Trav & Kez have been confirmed to return for our charge into the #BBL11 Finals 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LptmleNw8C — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 18, 2022

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes won seven of their 14 games, and Melbourne Stars defeated them in the last one. Ben McDermott has been the best batter of the side, whereas Matthew Wade, Caleb Jewell, and D’arcy Short are also looking in a good rhythm. Tim David has been excellent as the finisher of the side. Thomas Rogers is the leading wicket-taker of the side with 18 wickets, whereas Riley Meredith has 14 wickets. Scott Boland will make his return in this game, whereas Sandeep Lamichhane has gone home.

Probable XI: Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, D’arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Scott Boland, Tom Rogers, Will Parker, Riley Meredith.

Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes will be the favourites to win this game.