Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 11 match?

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Adelaide Strikers will lock horns against Perth Scorchers in the league game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Adelaide Strikers have won three of their 11 games, whereas the Scorchers have won ten of their twelve. The game will be live on Sony Six from 5:10 AM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score at this ground in T20Is is 166 runs. This pitch has an even bounce and the boundaries of one side are small. The batters will enjoy batting on this track.

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers have just won three of their 11 games, and they need to start winning games now. Matthew Short and Jon Wells have batted well, whereas the rest of the batters need to improve. Rashid Khan will miss the rest of the tournament, but they have added Ian Cockbain to improve their batting. Peter Siddle has been brilliant with 20 wickets, whereas Thorton and Conway will support him. Fawad Ahmed will lead the spin bowling of the side.

Probable XI: Henry Hunt, Matthew Short, Ian Cockbain, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Fawad Ahmed, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway.

Perth Scorchers preview

Perth Scorchers have won ten of their 12 games in the tournament so far, and they defeated Melbourne Stars in the last game. Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis are still not back, whereas Colin Munro and Cameron Bancroft are in isolation. Kurtis Patterson has been a consistent performer, whereas Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner, and Laurie Evans are also looking great. Tye has scalped 19 wickets in the tournament, whereas Agar and Kelly have scalped 14 wickets each. The rest of the bowlers have been brilliant too.

Probable XI: Nick Hobson, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Chris Sabburg, Ashton Agar, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Kelly.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.