Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers BBL 11 match?

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Adelaide Strikers will lock horns against Sydney Sixers in the league game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Adelaide Strikers have won five of their 13 games, whereas the Stars have won eight of their twelve. The game will be live on Sony Six from 11:15 AM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score at this ground in T20Is is 166 runs. This pitch has an even bounce and the boundaries of one side are small. The batters will enjoy batting on this track.

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers have won five of their 13 games, but they have won their last three games. Matthew Short and Jon Wells have batted well, whereas the inclusion of Ian Cockbain and Matt Renshaw is a huge boost. Peter Siddle has been brilliant with 21 wickets, whereas Thornton and Conway will support him in pace bowling. Fawad Ahmed will lead the spin bowling of the side. This is the last league game of the side.

Probable XI: Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Ian Cockbain, Jon Wells, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Fawad Ahmed, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway.

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers have won eight of their twelve games, and they have qualified for the playoffs. Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques have been their best batsmen, whereas Daniel Hughes and Jordan Silk have also played some crucial games. Daniel Christian has been decent with both bat and the ball. Hayden Kerr has scalped 18 wickets in the tournament, whereas Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshius have 15 and 14 wickets, respectively. Steve O’Keefe will lead the spin bowling of the side.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Steve O’Keefe.

Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers will be the favourites to win this game.