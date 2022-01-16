Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat BBL 11 match?

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Melbourne Stars will lock horns against Brisbane Heat in the league game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Melbourne Stars have won five of their 12 games, whereas the Heat have won three of their eleven. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has always been good for batting, but the boundaries are very big on this ground. This pitch has an even bounce and the batters can play their shots. The average 1st innings score in T20s at this ground is 159 runs.

Melbourne Stars preview

The Stars have won five of their 12 games in the tournament so far, and Adelaide Strikers defeated them in the last game. Joe Clarke and Glenn Maxwell are the impact players of the side, whereas Hilton Cartwright has been the most consistent one. Marcus Stoinis has been a failure this season, and he needs to step up. Adam Zampa will lead the spin bowling, whereas Brody Couch and Sam Rainbird will take care of pace. Nathan Coulter-Nile is set to make his return in this game.

Probable XI: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke, Glenn Maxwell, Beau Webster, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchcliff, Brody Couch, Adam Zampa, Sam Rainbird.

Tough day in Adelaide. See you tomorrow, as we take on the Heat at the @MCG #TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/Pe6o5W7pIP — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 15, 2022

Brisbane Heat preview

Brisbane Heat have just won three of their games, and all the remaining games are Do or Die for them. Sam Heazlett has been the highest run-scorer of the side, whereas Chris Lynn and Ben Duckett need to be consistent. The team will be boosted by the return of Fakhar Zaman, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Mitchell Swepson, and Mark Steketee. Mujeeb ur Rahman will now miss the rest of the tournament.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat will be the favourites to win this game.