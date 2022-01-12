Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 11 match?

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Brisbane Heat will lock horns against Adelaide Strikers in the league game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. Brisbane Heat have won three of their ten games, whereas the Strikers have won two of their ten. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings batting score in T20s at this ground is 165 runs. This pitch has a true bounce and the batsmen can play their shots without any discomfort. Both teams would want to chase on this ground.

Brisbane Heat preview

Brisbane Heat have just won three of their games, and they desperately need a victory here. A total of nine players will return after turning negative Covid results. Sam Heazlett has been the best batter of the side this season, whereas Ben Duckett and Chris Lynn will also be back for this game. Xavier Bartlett and Mark Steketee will return to lead the bowling, whereas Mujeeb ur Rahman is also looking in great touch at the moment.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Lachlan Pfeffer, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Xavier Bartlett, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers have just won two of their ten games, and they need to start winning games now. Jon Wells scored a half-century in the last game, but the batting department has been a flop till now in the tournament. Peter Siddle has scalped 18 wickets in the tournament, whereas Rashid Khan has 14 wickets under his belt. The bowling has been decent, but the batters have been disappointing. Matt Renshaw will miss this game due to the Covid positive result.

Probable XI: Henry Hunt, Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Thomas Kelly, Ryan Gibson, Harry Nielsen, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway.

Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat will be the favourites to win this game.