Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers BBL 11 match?

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Brisbane Heat will lock horns against Sydney Sixers in the 34th game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast. Brisbane Heat have won three of their eight games, whereas the Sixers have won six of their eight. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings batting score in T20s at this ground is 157 runs. This pitch gets a little slow down in the 2nd innings, and both sides would want to bat first.

Brisbane Heat preview

The Brisbane Heat have won three of their eight games so far. Sam Heazlett has been the highest run-scorer of the side, whereas the form of Ben Duckett and Chris Lynn is not consistent. The bowlers of the side have been great with both bat and the ball. Xavier Bartlett and James Bazley have scalped 11 wickets each, whereas they have been good with the bat as well. The likes of Mark Steketee, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Matthew Kuhnemann also boost the side’s bowling.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Jimmy Peirson, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mark Steketee.

The BIG hitting keepers go head to head in this match-up 🏏#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/pyJM6bUTKm — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 3, 2022

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers have won six of their eight games, and their last game was abandoned due to rain. Josh Philippe is the 3rd highest run-scorer of the season so far, whereas Moises Henriques is the 5th highest. The form of James Vince is a concern, but he is a quality player. Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abbott, and Hayden Kerr will lead the pace attack, whereas Steve O’Keefe will be back for this game. Sean Abbott is looking in brilliant form with both bat and the ball.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Shadab Khan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’Keefe, Hayden Kerr.

Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers will be the favourites to win this game.