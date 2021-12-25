Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers BBL 11 match?

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Thunder will lock horns against Sydney Sixers in the 20th game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. Defending champions Sydney Sixers have won four of their five games, whereas Sydney Thunder have won two of their four. The game will be live on Sony Six from 12:35 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score at this ground has been 150 runs. This pitch is good for batting, but it gets a little slower in the 2nd half.

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder have won two of their four games in the tournament, and they defeated Brisbane Heat in the last game. Matt Gilkes and Sam Billings are batting well, but the form of Alex Hales is a bit of concern. Hales was the highest run-scorer of last season, and he is the biggest asset of Thunder’s batting. In the bowling department, Tanveer Sangha has scalped eight wickets, whereas Nathan McAndrew and Saqib Mahmood have scalped four wickets each.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew, Saqib Mahmood.

The BIG hitting Englishmen will go head-to-head tomorrow night 👊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Who will have the BIGGEST impact at the Sydney Smash? 🔥#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/tLHxF4fyZc — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 25, 2021

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers have won four of their five games, and they defeated Adelaide Strikers in the last one. Josh Philippe is the highest run-scorer of the season so far, whereas Moises Henriques is the 2nd highest. The form of James Vince is a concern, but he is a quality player. Tom Curran is out of the tournament, whereas Chris Jordan has also returned home. Ben Dwarshius and Hayden Kerr will lead the pace attack, whereas Lloyd Pope will take care of spin. Shadab Khan will make his Sixers debut in this game.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Shadab Khan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Lloyd Pope, Hayden Kerr.

Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers will be the favourites to win this game.